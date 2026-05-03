K-Electric urges precaution as heatwave grips Karachi

K-Electric (KE) urges its customers to take all precautions and avoid unnecessary excursions or strenuous activities between 11am and 4pm – the “peak heat hours” – as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi and advised taking all necessary remedial actions to minimise the impact of heatwave conditions.

K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said: “As power demand escalates, KE is ready and committed to ensuring sustainable supply of electricity to Karachi. Our field teams remain on alert to ensure swiftest possible restoration of faults. However, we also urge the public to closely monitor the prevailing conditions and adhere to heatwave SOPs. KE remains in contact with all civic agencies and will cooperate to the best of its ability. Let this be a time when all public utilities stand together and be the representation of Karachi’s resilience.”

As demand soars during the heat, KE is in touch with its suppliers to ensure supply remains at par. KE will suspend preventive maintenance shutdowns and as the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s report indicates apparent temperature crossing 45°C, KE will also pause economic loadshed.

KE also requests customers to take additional care during the hottest hours by staying hydrated, wearing breathable fabric and ensuring that the head is covered and protected from direct heat and sunlight.