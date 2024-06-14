K-Electric asks Sindh govt to clear Rs1.7 bln dues

KARACHI: K-Electric, city’s solder power provider, has warned Sindh government of electricity suspension in case of failure to pay the pending dues.

In a letter to Sindh chief secretary and secretary energy, K-Electric has demanded payment of Rs1.7 bln withheld dues from the Sindh government.

The letter has a list of 64 defaulter departments of the Sindh government. The government has been urged to clear the dues else the electricity supply will be disconnected.

It is to be noted that Sindh government and K-Electric reached an agreement on the clearance of dues and current bills in 2019.

Earlier, in a move to address the power outage issue, K-Electric and the Sindh government decided to form a joint committee in Karachi.

Read more: K-Electric Tops NEPRA’s 2024 HSE Performance Evaluation Report

A high-level meeting was held between Sindh Government and KE to discuss power Supply and load shedding in Karachi.

Sindh Government was represented by Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, while K-Electric was represented by their CEO Moonis Alvi along with senior officials and the company’s leadership.

During the meeting, it was decided to form a joint committee consisting of representatives of Sindh Government and KE to address load shedding and other issues of the city. The committee will jointly work on addressing public grievances, ensuring timely bill payments, and developing strategies to minimize load shedding and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city.