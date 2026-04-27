KARACHI: K-Electric’s field teams have replaced the stolen infrastructure and energised Shazia Hanif Gohar complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13, K-Electric spokesperson said.

K-Electric spokesperson said that the FIR has now been registered against the suspects.

Earlier, a daring robbery was reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D, where suspects disguised as employees of a power utility company carried out a planned heist inside a residential building, CCTV footage showed, ARY News reported.

According to reports, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, clearly showing multiple armed individuals involved in the crime. Initial investigations reveal that four suspects arrived in a truck and entered the building, while three of their accomplices remained on standby in a nearby vehicle.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D residents raised an alarm and attempted to resist the suspects during the incident. In response, an armed individual stepped out of the standby vehicle and warned citizens to stay back, allowing the perpetrators to complete the robbery and flee the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the total number of suspects involved in the incident is seven. CCTV visuals provide clear evidence of the suspects, including those stationed in the vehicle, which is expected to aid in their identification.

Police in Karachi have recorded statements from residents of the building and collected other crucial evidence from the site. Officials have assured that efforts are underway to track down and arrest all individuals involved.

This incident has once again raised concerns about security and the misuse of official uniforms in Karachi, prompting calls for stricter verification measures and vigilance among citizens.

Earlier, three armed robbers held a family hostage during a bungalow robbery in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar and fled with cash and jewellery worth over Rs4.3 million.

According to details, a bungalow located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 16 in Karachi was targeted by the suspects, who arrived in a silver-coloured car for robbery. The suspects—wearing masks—collected the cash and goods in a shopping bag and escaped.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.