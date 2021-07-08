K-IV water project to be completed by Year 2023, says Chairman Wapda

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Wapda has said that the K-IV water supply project for Karachi will be completed by 2023, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt. Gen. (retd) Muzammil Hussain was speaking in a ceremony of signing four agreements with regard to Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV.

The meeting was also attended by state minister Farrukh Habib and Austrian ambassador in Islamabad.

“The citizens of Karachi facing shortage of clean drinking water, there was a need of 1,300mgd water for the city,” chairman Wapda said.

“The federal government want to complete the project at its earliest,” Wapda chief said. “We will complete the K-IV water supply project and will supply water to the city in bulk by year 2023,” Gen. Muzammil said.

Project Director K-IV Amir Mughal said that 15 companies had expressed interest in the project. “The Wapda has entrusted design consultancy of the project to ILF Austria and two Pakistani companies,” he said.

“The project’s design consultancy cost is Rs. 1.14 billion,” he further said.

The K-IV, would provide additional supply of 650 MGD to bridge the deficit of water supply in Karachi, he added.

The K-IV project was initiated in 2007 and Rs25 billion was approved for its phase-I later the Wapda had taken over the project on the intervention of the federal government.

The crucial water supply project for the largest city of Pakistan has been in pending for last several years.