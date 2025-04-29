K-pop star J-Hope speaks up on BTS’ future as a band

South Korean singer J-Hope, of BTS, reveals the K-pop septet’s future as a band, when all seven members of the group will complete their mandatory military service this June.

During his recent outing on a radio show, J-Hope spoke up about the ‘unique identities’ of each of the seven BTS singers, when he hinted at the band’s future projects, after the remaining four members of the K-pop sensation will be discharged from their ongoing military enlistment this year.

He said, “I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us works on their own music, comes out with their solo projects and does their own thing.”

“The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS, I’m curious to see what it’ll look like. I look forward to June, when our members will have completed their service. We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future,” enthusiastic J-Hope added. “I think it’s going to be a massive energy.”

Notably, the K-pop septet is currently on a self-described hiatus, for all seven singers to fulfil their mandatory military duty.

Jin, J-Hope and Suga, the first three to start the military service, have completed their duty, while the remaining four members, including RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V, the last ones to start the service on December 11, 2023, will be discharged in June.

For the uninitiated, South Korea requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military or social service, but it revised the law in 2020 to let globally recognised K-pop stars delay signing up until age 30.