K-Pop star dies in Halloween stampede

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan passed away in the South Korean stampede which took place during the Halloween events.

The ‘Produce 101’ alum was one of the 154 people killed in the Halloween night crush at the South Korean capital of Seoul, as confirmed by his talent management agency. “It’s true that Lee Ji Han passed away due to the accident in Itaewon on October 29,” said his agency, 935 Entertainment.

“We also hoped that it wasn’t true, and we were very shocked to hear the news,” read the official statement further.

Moreover, the reps also requested privacy for his family as they mourned the loss. “The family is suffering immense grief right now, so we are being very cautious. May he rest in peace.”

Several of his fellow K-pop celebs and ‘Produce 101’ co-contestants paid tribute to the deceased.

K-Pop star, Lee Jihan, 24, first appeared on the second season of the talent reality show ‘Produce 101’ in 2017. He was eliminated from the competition in the fifth week and later made his acting debut in 2019 with a lead role in the web show ‘Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day’.

It is pertinent to mention that the fatal crush took place on Saturday when a huge crowd assembled in the narrow streets of the Itaewon district to be a part of the first Halloween celebrations of the country in three years. Within hours, the overwhelming crowd size led to a panic situation and an eventual fatal crowd surge.

