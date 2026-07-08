A K2 Cargo Airways flight bound for Karachi from Sharjah, which went missing on last night, had five crew members on board.

The crew of K2 Cargo flight has been identified as Captain Muhammad Rizwan, First Officer Faisal Mahmood, Loadmaster Muhammad Toufiq Khan, Engineer Arif Siddiqui, and Muhammad Hamid.

Speaking to the correspondent of ARY News, Engineer Arif Siddiqui’s son said his father was employed by Northern Tec. He said the company’s manager had visited the family home and remained in contact with them.

He added that officials from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy were also in touch with the family.

According to the family, Engineer Arif Siddiqui has a wife, five sons, and three daughters.