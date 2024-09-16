K2 permit fees for international, Pakistani climbers hiked

GILGIT: In a move aimed at streamlining mountaineering operations and promoting sustainable tourism, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has announced significant changes to permit fees and regulations for climbing K2, the world’s second-highest peak.

According to a notification issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archaeology, and Museum Department, the permit fee for foreign climbers to scale K2 has been set at $5,000 for the summer season (April-September), $2,500 for autumn (October-November), and $1,500 for the winter season (December-March).

Pakistani climbers will pay Rs100,000 for the summer season, Rs50,000 for autumn, and Rs30,000 for winter.

The notification also outlines several important regulations, including:

Climbers can only scale one peak per permit. Groups are limited to a maximum of 20 members. High-altitude porters must be insured for up to Rs2 million, while low-altitude porters will be insured for up to Rs 1 million.

Environmental fees will be deposited into the GB Adventure Tourism Account. All expedition briefings and debriefings will be conducted at the tourism offices in Gilgit-Baltistan

The changes are effective immediately, and climbers are advised to contact the Gilgit-Baltistan Council for further information.

The revised fees and regulations are expected to boost revenue for the region and promote responsible mountaineering practices.