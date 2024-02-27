Kaala Pani: A show that can take you back to Covid days

With its wide variety of original shows, Netflix manages to hook viewers in the fast-paced world of television. One such promising addition to its collection is “Kaala Pani,” a compelling show that dives deep into the gripping narrative of an epidemic & the heartbreaking tale of separation.

Released on October 18, 2023, this series sets new benchmark for storytelling. This Netflix series gives flashbacks and takes the audiences back to the 2019 Covid Pandemic.

At its core, the series aims to transfer the viewer to the claustrophobic yet tranquil ambiance of the sadly underappreciated Andaman Islands.

Written by Biswapati Sarkar and directed by Saxena and Amit Golani, Kaala Paani is filled with action, heartbreaking detours, and people burdened by their history.

Set in 2027, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, a lethal disease threatening to spread like wildfire amongst residents and the hundreds of tourists gathered for a big festival, an administration flailing about, The dark jungles where the original inhabitants of the islands have carved out precarious spots for themselves, a medical team fighting against overwhelming odds to prevent death, a greedy corporation with too much money and too little conscience—all of this is surrounded by the breathtaking blue of the ocean, which is both a blessing and a curse.

The reason it was named Kaala Pani was that there was no way out of the Cellular prison at Port Blair. Would these desperate, anxious individuals be able to flee in time?

Another Knockout factor for Kaala Pani is that amid weaving this incredibly complex storyline, the characterization is also done with elegance.

There are no leading actors as we are dealing with multiple storylines. Each of those have its own journey and ways of being willing to escape from what feels like an eternity of being trapped.

Writer Biswa Pati Sarkar said in an interview with the Press Trust of India that the play was inspired by a childhood trip he took to the Andaman Islands. Expanding upon that concept, Sarkar and associates created a clever storytelling device: the made-up LHF-27 illness.

“Nobody could escape because there’s water everywhere, not because the walls are high, but because there’s no way [to go]. The actual walls are six feet high. “Whoa, what if this really does happen to us, and what if we’re stuck here forever?” was my thought. I pondered about that for a while after that. — Biswa Pati Sarkar

Making decisions- to stay alive and escape is necessary when one’s life is under danger and time is of the essence.

A compelling series that depicts the responses of individuals who are forced to make decisions they otherwise probably would not have made when faced with such circumstances.

The visual aesthetics of “Kaala Pani” are simply breathtaking. The series employs a combination of stunning cinematography, vivid color schemes, and skilled production design to create a visually captivating experience. This series unfolds the hidden gem beauty of Andaman & Nicobar Islands which the people were unaware of.

First ever survival series produced in India, according to Netflix “Kaala Paani” has created a buzz since its release.