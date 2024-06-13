Fahad Mustafa returns to TV screens with ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’; Teaser out now!

The first teaser of the hotly-anticipated ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, marking the comeback of Showbiz A-lister Fahad Mustafa opposite Hania Aamir, has been unveiled.

The wait is finally over. Everyone’s favourite actor, host and producer, Fahad Mustafa is all set to return to the TV screens, with super-talented Hania Aamir and versatile actor-model Emmad Irfani, in the new serial, titled ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’.

After the first looks of their respective characters, unveiled over the past week by the A-list actors, the makers have now dropped the first full-length teaser of the serial, giving a clear peek into the tale of love, passion, and heartache of Sharjeena [Aamir] and her lover.

The teaser has been watched by millions of social users across the platforms, while excited fans took to the comments sections, sharing their excitement for Mustafa’s return to TV and his pairing with Aamir.

Notably, the title will mark the small-screen acting comeback of the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host after a decade.

The story of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is penned by veteran playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, while the celebrated drama director Badar Mehmood, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Mein’, helms the project.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is produced under the banner Big Bang Entertainment of Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi and will premiere soon only on ARY Digital.

