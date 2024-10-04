Naeema Butt speaks up on what she learnt from playing Rubab

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt has opened up about the important lessons she learned after playing Rubab in the popular drama “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.”

In an interview with an Indian journalist, the actress gave insights into her character and its impact on her acting career.

“After playing Rubab, I realised that I can have different kinds of roles and can improvise in my own style and energy to bring the best out of it,” she said.

According to the actress, she has come to believe that there was a need for an actor in the mainstream media who can portray the character such as Rubab in a different way.

Rubab in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is a grey character and the audience will find out about her in the coming episodes, she said.

“When I was approached for the role, I realised that the character held much significance. The character has multiple dimensions and layers to give me the margin to perform,” Naeema Butt added.

Responding to the iconic scene where her character plots to accuse Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir’s characters of stealing, the actress said that she enjoyed every bit of it.

“Great time, awesome time. I loved and enjoyed it. The director made me comfortable during the filming of the scene and gave me complete freedom to put my input in the scene,” she added.

On the popularity of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ and her character in the drama, Naeema Butt revealed that her phone was flooded with messages of appreciation after the airing of the recent episode.

“Fans are posting stories asking why are you not there. Even those who said they hated me and wanted to slap me were saying we miss you,” she said.

Notably, apart from Butt in the pivotal role of Adeel, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, and Hania Aamir.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.