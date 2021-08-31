Kabul airspace without traffic control, Afghan officials warn global aviation

KABUL: Afghan authorities have issued Tuesday a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to intimate them that Kabul air traffic is uncontrolled since there is not air traffic control authority in place to oversee the operations, ARY News reported.

The NOTAM says Kabul airport has no air traffic control since the US forces evacuated the last of their fleet from Afghanistan.

Anyone flying into or over Kabul airspace must exercise extreme caution, said the NOTAM.

Earlier yesterday, as the U.S. military concluded its withdrawal from Kabul, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) barred all civil aircraft from operating over the country.

US completes withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan after 20-year war

A Reuters report said: Kabul airport is without air traffic control services now that the U.S. military has withdrawn from Afghanistan, and U.S. civil aircraft are barred from operating over the country unless given prior authorization, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said yesterday.

Pertinent to note that the US completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan on Monday, ending 20 years of war that culminated in the Taliban’s return to power.

Forced into a hasty and humiliating exit, Washington and its NATO allies carried out a massive but chaotic airlift over the past two weeks, but still left behind tens of thousands of Afghans who helped Western countries and might have qualified for evacuation.