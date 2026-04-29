Kacey Musgraves Brings Her Roots to Gruene Hall: A Texas Homecoming

Get ready for a country music treat! Kacey Musgraves, the 8-time Grammy winner, is taking her talents to Gruene Hall, one of Texas’s oldest and most iconic dance halls, for a three-night residency on May 3, 4, and 5, 2026.

This intimate performance is a special celebration of her upcoming seventh studio album, “Middle of Nowhere”, which drops on May 1, 2026.

Gruene Hall, built in 1878, has hosted legends like George Strait and Willie Nelson, and now it’s Musgraves’ turn to bring her unique sound to the historic venue.

With a capacity of just 800, this is an exclusive opportunity to experience Musgraves’ music in an up-close setting.

She’s trading massive arenas for the authentic Texas atmosphere, making it a full-circle moment for the country star.

The nights will feature special guests The Mariachi Brothers, a talented sibling trio from McAllen, Texas, who’ve gained national attention after being detained by ICE earlier this year.

Tickets are priced at $65 plus fees and will go on sale on April 28, 2026, at 10 a.m. CDT.

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Per the venue’s website, Gruene Hall was built in 1878 and is Texas’s oldest continually operating dance hall. Musgraves used to perform there in the early 2000s before she skyrocketed to fame around the time of her debut album release in 2013, according to a past MySA report.