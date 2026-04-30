Kafeel: Aashir Wajahat termed Pakistan's Shah Rukh Khan

Prominent showbiz star Nadia Hussain recently declared Kafeel star Aashir Wajahat as “Pakistan’s Shah Rukh Khan. ” Both industry peers and viewers are lauding Wajahat’s outstanding performance as “Subuk” in the ARY Digital drama serial Kafeel.

In the latest episode of Kafeel, which aired two days ago, Aashir Wajahat portrayed the son of Sanam Saeed’s character, Zeba. Nadia Hussain shared her praise on her Instagram Story, describing his performance as both confident and heartfelt.

In addition to his mother, Shazia Wajahat, fellow actor and friend Samar Jafri also complimented him on his acting. The cast of Kafeel features an ensemble including Emmad Irfani, Hassan Khan, Sanam Saeed, Aashir Wajahat, Areeka Haq, Noor Zeeshan, and Hania Ahmed.

Earlier this week, Aashir Wajahat bid farewell to Kafeel in the most Subuk way possible!

The 23-year-old actor took to social media on Tuesday to share an emotional goodbye, leaving fans both teary-eyed and smiling with one last promise about his beloved character, Subuk.

Posting a carousel of stills from the finale, the actor reflected on the journey, writing, “And that’s the end of Kafeel. What an absolute honour to have been a part of this play… thank you for staying with us till the end of our complicated, beautiful journey.”