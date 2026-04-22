Aashir Wajahat is receiving heartfelt praise from his parents following his emotional performance in a recent episode of Kafeel, which has struck a chord with viewers.

His mother and renowned producer, Shazia Wajahat, shared an emotional note celebrating her son’s performance, expressing immense pride in the depth and sincerity he brought to his role.

Posting a clip of his emotionally packed scene from episode 32, she wrote, “I gave birth to you… but today, you gave the whole nation something to feel.”

Shazia continued by praising his ability to move audiences, adding that not only she, but viewers across the country were deeply touched by his portrayal of Subuk.

“You’ve made me proud every single day since you were born, but watching you move hearts and bring tears to so many through your performance,” she wrote, adding, “Not just my son, but an artist who touched an entire nation. So incredibly proud of you.”

Shazia also gave credit to director Meesam Naqvi, calling him a “genius.”

Aashir’s father, Wajahat Rauf, also shared his admiration, acknowledging that while praise from outsiders often feels more rewarding, he couldn’t hold back. He commended his son for fully immersing viewers in the character’s emotional journey, saying, “We felt your emotions almost as if we are Subuk. And that is what great acting is.”

Rauf also applauded the creative team behind the drama, including writer Umera Ahmed and director Naqvi, along with co-actor Samhan Ghazi for their contributions to the impactful scene.

Kafeel features a strong ensemble cast including Sanam Saeed, Areeka Haq, Nooray Zeeshan, Hania Ahmed and Emaad Irfani.