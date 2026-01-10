‘Kafeel’ actor Abdullah Khan Niazi opens up about his early struggles in industry

Abdullah Khan Niazi – who is currently winning praise for his role as Usman in the hit ARY Digital drama Kafeel – has opened up about his difficult journey in acting career.

During his recent appearance on Good Morning Pakistan, the young actor opened up about stories of rejection, financial hardship and perseverance during his early years in the entertainment industry.

Recalling one of the most challenging incident of his career, Abdullah shared how he once travelled to Karachi during lockdown and Eid holidays after receiving a call for a role.

“They asked me to reach as soon as possible for the shooting because it would start soon after Eid. I planned the journey. I went to the station with my friend, then to the bus terminal where I got a ride. I came to Multan via a local bus, after which I took a lift and reached Hyderabad at midnight,” he shared.

Abdullah Khan Niazi went on to share, “After that, I called the production, who told me, “We have cast another person and the shoot has started. It wasn’t a suitable role for you. I will give you some other work.” I said okay. I then ate something because I had not eaten anything for 36 hours.”

He added that he spent nearly a year and a half visiting channels and production houses without landing any work, before finally getting an opportunity through Big Bang Production.