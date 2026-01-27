Jami in Kafeel: A Rare Monster or the Reality of the Average Problematic Pakistani Male?

He lies through his teeth, he had an extra-marital affair, he looks down upon his in-laws as inferior species just because they are parents to a daughter, he is financially corrupt, he fails at almost everything but refuses to accept and is even using his wife and children as a shield against people he has cheated. Jami from Kafeel is almost a monster but the bigger question is, why an average Pakistani woman is connecting with this drama, especially this character?

Is he an average Pakistani male who lies to get his things done, a spoiled brat who grows up feeling the society has to take care of all his needs and he has the right to lie, deceive and repeat to get his job done? or is he the bigra hua damaad you get when you treat your daughters like a burden? or both?.

For the unversed, Jami (played by Emmad Irfani) is the central character in Kafeel- popular ARY Digital play– who got married to Zeba (played by Sanam Saeed) with the help of his sister and it turns out, soon after marriage that he doesn’t do anything for living, in fact hates working hard and has an excuse for his every single short-coming i.e. blaming Zeba, her parents or his own children.

Emmad Irfani’s Jami and Sanam Saeed’s Zeba have won the audiences over with their acting prowess. Jami’s incorrigibility and Zeba’s unending patience is keeping them hooked to Kafeel , but if one has to choose which one is winning this battle, it is Jami the viewers are loving to hate.

However, there is a disturbing silver lining to this animosity.

A Mirror to Society

No matter what one calls him, no matter how much one hates the character, the surprising element here is that women and children are actively relating to it. Social media pages and personal accounts are filled with comments and posts saying they have met such a person, or they are living with someone who matches the traits.

Word. I am not sure what it is as everything is creeping me out from the silent tolerance of Zeba and her annoying mom to the careless dad (jab kuchh karna chahiye tha tab kuchh nahin kiya) and Jami’s loser family especially his sister. #kafeel https://t.co/Nif5Qa3EmI — AnaMir Obsessed (@madnanmalik) January 6, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marhama shams-clinical psychologist (@marhama.shams)

Needless to say, this commentary is horrific, a character that a huge number of viewers are hating, whose attitude towards his wife (and now his own children) is unbearable, is not being termed a rare case but someone who is present in almost every extended family.

People are blaming Zeba’s parents for not conducting a proper background check before marrying her off to such a loser while some are blaming the society for forcing girls into such marriages in the name of “social security”.

There is another group of people (Sanam Saeed included) who feel that the family that should primarily take the blame is Jami’s family.

What do you think, let us know in the comments section.