‘Kafeel’ premiere: Umera Ahmed’s powerful Script and Sanam Saeed’s fine acting leave fans in awe

The much-anticipated drama serial Kafeel – starring Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani – finally premiered on ARY Digital on Monday and immediately caught viewers’ attention.

Written by Umera Ahmed, – the drama kicked off with a powerful and nostalgic opening, set in the late 1990s.

The debut episode introduces Sanam Saeed as Zeba, a young woman from a privileged family whose life is shaped by contrasting parental expectations. While her father wants her focus on education and independence, her mother is eager to find a suitable marriage proposal. Zeba’s world begins to shift when she meets Jami – the younger version of Emmad Irfani’s character.

Fans were quick to praise Saeed’s striking performance and youthful look, with many appreciating the authentic depiction of the early 1990s era.

Another reason fans are buzzing with excitement is that the drama marks the long-awaited return of Umera Ahmed’s writing, along with Sanam Saeed’s comeback to television.

According to official synopsis, Kafeel revolves around “Zeba, whose life changes after discovering that the man she trusted may not be the man he truly is.”

“As Jamshed’s shifting behavior, family pressures, and emotional distance grow heavier, Zeba must face the problems in their marriage before they take over her life,” the synopsis added.

The drama is directed by Meesam Naqvi, known for Mayi Ri and Parwarish, and produced by Big Bang Entertainment. Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi serve as producers. The supporting cast includes Munnaza Arif, Kashif Mehmood and Javed Rizvi.

Kafeel airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 PM on ARY Digital, with episodes also available on the ARY Zap app.

WATCH: