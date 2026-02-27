Kafeel: Sanam Saeed celebrates 'Mama Bear' Zeba's freedom in sweet note

Sanam Saeed has shared a hearfelt message for her recent on-screen role, Zeba, following the airing of the latest episode of the drama, Kafeel.

In the episode, Zeba finally settles into her newly rented home with her four children, marking the end of her abusive marriage and the start of her journey toward independence.

Sharing stills from the episode on social media on Thursday, Sanam wrote, “Sweet mama bear Zeba, you’re free now.”

Sanam reflected on the struggles Zeba endured and the impact on her children, noting that while it was unfair to expose them to a dysfunctional relationship, her dedication has shaped them into sensitive, kind, and well-mannered young adults.

“No more arguments, no more stress no more tension. Just pure love and sukoon. So Shabaash dear Zeba for finally walking out of an emotionally abusive marriage at last. Thank you for not throwing the rest of your life away. You may have lost your youth but you’re not old yet, you have half your life ahead of you, khushi say jeeo apnay liay jeeo aur apnay Bachon ko bhi jeenay do sukoon say. You did it and so can others,” Sanam added.

Sanam Saeed also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the writer Umera Ahmed for crafting such a compelling story.

Kafeel, currently airing on ARY Digital, stars Sanam Saeed, Imad Irfani, Nooray Zeeshan, Aashir Wajahat, Hania Ahmed, Haya Khan, and Areeka Haq.