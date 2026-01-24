VIRAL: Zeba's comeback in Kafeel praised by netizens

Every single viewer who was boiling with anger for Kafeel‘s Zeba who was tolerating everything that is wrong with her good-for-nothing husband Jami, finally heaved a sigh of relief as she finally came back with a strong response.

In a recently aired episode of Kafeel, Jami (Emmad Irfani) expressed his frustration by saying that, “ajj mei bhi paise wala hujao, tu yehi bache abbu abbu kr k mere joote seedhe krte.”(If I get rich today, these children will start respecting me) In response, Zeba (Sanam Saeed) interrupted and snapped back at him, “tu hujao paise walay, kiss n roka hai ap ko”(then do it, who has stopped you).

Jami’s dialogues came after it was revealed that he didn’t pay the electricity bill for past two months even after taking money from Zeba for the same purpose.

The comment section flooded with comments praising the character of Zeba. One commented, “I loved how she said it, like the way aunties talk back”.

Another commented, “Zeba unlocked her true potential”. One also commented, “Good job, Zeba” In another comment, it said, “Yar, she is too good”.

Currently, the drama Kafeel, produced by Big Bang Entertainment and written by Umera Ahmed, has taken a dramatic turn in the story with the onset of the second chapter. The entire shift in story dynamics has gained the attention of many viewers. They are loving the way Zeba answered back to Jami’s decades old naggings, and showed her once fragile personality is now independent and thriving with the hustle of her life.