Shueisha confirmed during its “Jump Press” livestream on Monday that Kagurabachi is officially receiving a television anime adaptation, with its broadcast scheduled for April 2027.

The announcement immediately positioned the project as one of the more closely watched upcoming titles, as the industry continues to build anticipation around the Kagurabachi anime rollout.

The adaptation of the Kagurabachi anime will star Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira, with the production also revealing a teaser visual, promotional video, and full main staff lineup during the livestream.

The early materials suggest a heavy focus on tone and atmosphere, matching the darker revenge-driven narrative that has defined the manga’s identity so far.

Direction of the Kagurabachi anime will be handled by Tetsuya Takeuchi at Cygames Pictures, while character design is being led by Keigo Sasaki, whose previous work on major titles has already established a strong visual reputation.

The production committee includes Shochiku and CyberAgent, both backing what is now officially the Kagurabachi anime project moving into full-scale production.

Adding to the rollout strategy, the Kagurabachi anime will also launch a global preview tour beginning this summer, where fans at selected conventions will get an early look at the first 20 minutes of episode one. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Japan in spring 2027, where the complete first episode will be screened ahead of broadcast.

The manga behind the adaptation, Kagurabachi, first debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2023 and has since become one of the fastest-rising titles in Shueisha’s catalogue.

Circulation has now reached 4 million copies, a sharp jump that reflects the growing global attention surrounding the Kagurabachi anime announcement and its source material.

Kagurabachi story

The story follows Chihiro Rokuhira, a young swordsman driven by loss and revenge, a premise that has helped the series stand out in a crowded shonen landscape.

With English distribution already active through Viz Media and MANGA Plus, expectations for the Kagurabachi anime have been building steadily, especially among international readers who discovered the series early.

Industry reports had previously hinted at an adaptation in development, though Monday’s announcement marks the first official confirmation and timeline.

With multiple awards nominations already tied to the manga, the Kagurabachi anime now enters production with unusually high expectations for a debut still more than a year away.