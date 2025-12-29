Kai Cenat breakup: Gabrielle Alayah denies cheating allegations

The breakup took a dramatic turn when Alayah categorically denied rumours of infidelity. After Cenat posted, “I’m single I will never be in another relationship again,” social media was flooded with comments speculating on the cause of the split.

Responding to vague online rumours claiming she had cheated on the American streamer, Alayah took to Instagram to vent her frustration. “I’ve never cheated on him, and YOU know that,” she wrote. “I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else, please.”

While Kai Cenat’s post painted a bleak picture of his future dating life, Alayah’s response suggests a more complicated dynamic behind the scenes. Despite the fan speculation, no evidence of cheating has surfaced, though followers have noted a sharp discrepancy in how each party is portraying the breakup.

The couple originally went public with their romance late last year after disclosing their relationship during Kai Cenat’s 23rd birthday livestream. Their split marks an abrupt end to what had become a highly publicised pairing on social media.

Earlier this month, an American online streamer shared an update on his mental health and future plans after several months of limited online activity

On December 16, in an emotional video Cenat, addresses fans most-watched Twitch streamer as of December 2025 had stepped away from streaming and social media after his Mafiathon 3 event, it ended on October 1.

The month-long broadcast followed him continuously and marked what he described at the time as his final marathon of that scale.

In the newly released video, on X, Cenat explained that his absence was linked to personal struggles and uncertainty about his next steps. “Honestly, for the past few months, I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals that I really want to achieve,” he said. “The reason I’ve really been in my head is because I just want to do more”.