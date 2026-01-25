Kai Cenat faces backlash for outfit choice

Kai Cenat, the prominent American streamer, has drawn significant criticism after appearing to imitate another artist’s controversial aesthetic during a recent fashion event. Cenat attended Guillermo Andrade’s 424 Fall-Winter 2026-2027 show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, where his wardrobe choice quickly became the centre of a heated online debate.

While the YouTuber was seen in various outfits throughout the week, one particular look caught the public’s eye: loose blue pants paired with a white button-up shirt featuring a crimson pattern resembling bloodstains. The footage, uploaded on January 25, garnered over a million views within hours. Many internet users labelled the outfit a “stupid move,” noting that the 24-year-old could have chosen any other style rather than one mirroring the “bloodied” aesthetic associated with the artist d4vd.

The reaction in the comments section was deeply divided. One observer remarked that the streamer “actually has ZERO self-awareness,” referring to the dark themes in d4vd’s cinematic storylines, which involve a fictional narrative regarding a deceased lover. However, others were more dismissive of the outrage, with one fan urging people to relax because the look was simply “inspired,” while another argued that it was “literally just a face on the shirt.”

This incident follows previous accusations of Kai Cenat being an “attention seeker.” Critics have pointed to his past behavior, such as imitating Kanye West by carrying notebooks and writing in public, as evidence of a recurring pattern of mimicking polarizing figures to generate social media engagement.