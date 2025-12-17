Kai Cenat returns with mental health update and plans for the future

American online streamer and YouTube Kai Cenat has shared an update on his mental health and future plans after several months of limited online activity

On December 16, in an emotional video Cenat, addresses fans most-watched Twitch streamer as of December 2025 had stepped away from streaming and social media after his Mafiathon 3 event, it ended on October 1.

The month-long broadcast followed him continuously and marked what he described at the time as his final marathon of that scale.

In the newly released video, on X, Cenat explained that his absence was linked to personal struggles and uncertainty about his next steps. “Honestly, for the past few months, I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals that I really want to achieve,” he said. “The reason I’ve really been in my head is because I just want to do more”.

Cenat added that he has been reflecting on his creative ambitions beyond streaming. “I’ve come to realize that I’m a true creator and I’m very passionate about creating,” he said.

“I have other goals and things I want to achieve and do more of. I would love to show you guys what I’ve been working on for the past few months”.

He also encouraged fans to follow an alternate Instagram account, where he said he plans to share updates about his work and personal life. In a further message, Cenat wrote, “Everyone who is in pursuit of dreams and goals, let’s come together and really have tunnel vision for the future. …I’m here with you”.

Cenat’s update follows a recent public appearance at the 2025 Streamer Awards, where he won Best Just Chatting Streamer, Best Streamed Collab and Best Marathon Stream. He has also expanded beyond live streaming in recent years, including starring in the 2023 short film Global Pursuit.