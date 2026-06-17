Kai Cenat's Atlanta auditions get called off due to chaos

This week, Kai Cenat’s auditions for Streamer University in Atlanta came to a halt when large crowds, arrests and canceled venues caused the Twitch star to postpone the last stop on his multi-city tour.

What went down in Atlanta

Cenat was set to have auditions for his Streamer University just off Hank Aaron Drive on Tuesday and due to that, hundred of applicants from all over the U.S. And world flooded the area even after the Atlanta Police Department announced Monday that the auditions, planned at 450 Hank Aaron Drive would no longer take place because of the logistic of the whole deal.

The police made arrests to disperse the crowd when they became overwhelming; three people were arrested on Monday, one being detained, on Tuesday another person was taken into custody and another arrested, they were all cited with trespassing on private property and failing to disperse when instructed by officers.

False reports about a shooting began circulating throughout social media and the internet and causing a disturbance; however police confirmed that there was not a shooting and the arrests were for reasons surrounding the unruly crowd.

Venues Withdraw their Offers citing Safety Concerns

Cenat expressed that several Atlanta venues canceled less than 24 hours before the June 16 event due to lack of capacity and safety issues.

Early on Tuesday he reported to his fans that he was in the process of securing another venue and may even need to postpone the auditions until another day: “There is a very slim chance that something could still happen today, but he is strongly encouraging everyone to head home and wait for an official update.”

The Atlanta stop was expected to be the most anticipated event of the tour and social media showed people booking flights and driving overnight, as well as sleeping in cars and at their respective locations, in order to make it to the auditions.

Auditions move to Wednesday at an unconfirmed location

Cenat made a public announcement on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that the auditions were moved to Wednesday and that a new location was not yet available; he launched Streamer University last year with the intent to help people who desire to be streamers to learn to make and grow a following.

New York was scheduled for an audition on June 12, and Los Angeles on June 14, but they were both shut down due to “crushed in the crowd” and an apparent loss of consciousness by a participant on both occasions. Selected applicants audition for the positions as Students, Professors and Club Directors, and lodging and meals are provided to selected participants for a whole weekend training camp.

Not the first time he had crowd control issues

This is not the first time Cenat has run into such issues; he hosted a giveaway at Union Square in NYC in August 2023 without a permit and was charged with inciting a riot, damaging property, and was one of 65 arrested; he was later pardoned after issuing an apology and paying $55,000 in restitution.

He has already warned fans about trespassing at the Streamer University and has said: “If you don’t belong on this campus… You will be arrested for trespassing. We have cops here… I have cameras all over campus, everywhere.”