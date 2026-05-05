Kai Trump Opens Up About Struggling with Last Name Prejudice

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of former US President Donald Trump, has spoken candidly about the challenges she faces due to her family name.

In a recent podcast appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive,” Kai revealed that she believes 50% of the world dislikes her solely because of her association with the Trump family.

This isn’t just a statistic for Kai; it’s a harsh reality she’s experienced firsthand. She shared a poignant story about a stranger approaching her in public to criticize her grandfather, leaving her speechless.

Despite her efforts to build her own identity, Kai feels judged before people even get to know her.

Kai’s comments have sparked a mix of reactions online, with some defending her and others criticizing her for not distancing herself from her family’s controversies.

As the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and a rising golf star, Kai is navigating her own path while dealing with the weight of her last name.

About Kai Trump

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, is making waves in the golf world and on social media. Born on May 12, 2007, Kai has been playing golf since she was four and has already won several junior tournaments, including the 2022 Women’s Club Championship and the 2024 Ladies Club Championship at Trump International Palm Beach.

Golf Career Highlights:

Junior Golf Prodigy: Kai has a competitive handicap of +0.5 and has played in national-level tournaments, including the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) events.

LPGA Debut: She made her LPGA Tour debut in November 2025 at The Annika, sponsored by Annika Sörenstam.

College Golf: Kai has committed to playing golf for the University of Miami, starting in the 2026-27 season.

Personal Life:

Family: Kai is the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, and her mother is currently dating Tiger Woods.

Social Media: She has a strong presence on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, with millions of followers.

Education: Kai attends The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, and is expected to graduate in 2026.