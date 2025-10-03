Kaia Gerber confirms 'healing' romance with Lewis Pullman

Actor-model Kaia Gerber confirmed that she is dating fellow actor Lewis Pullman, as she shared how the romance has proved to be healing for her, after a string of failed relationships.

Kaia Gerber, 24, who first sparked dating rumours with Lewis Pullman, 32, on a cosy LA outing earlier this year, confirmed the speculations during a recent podcast appearance, and added, “A lot is being healed in this relationship.”

“I really feel like if you have the opportunity to date a friend, do it. It’s just so much better,” Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, suggested. “I never wanna fight with my friends. I never wanna be mad at my friends. I respect my friends.”

“It just is like a whole other thing, and I think sometimes you forget you like someone when you love them. In relationships, you get to a place where it’s almost impossible to understand how love can get you there,” she explained, and advised, “If you can date your friends, you should, or date someone that you would be friends with anyways. Don’t just date someone because you’re sexually attracted to them or in lust with them.”

Notably, Gerber and Pullman, the son of veteran actor Bill Pullman, first sparked rumours this January, weeks after her three-year-long relationship with Hollywood heartthrob Austin Butler ended.