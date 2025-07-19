Lahore to Karachi flight with Kaiser Nizamani aboard averts disaster

LAHORE: A major tragedy was narrowly avoided on Saturday when a private airline’s flight from Lahore to Karachi was struck by a bird moments before takeoff, according to renowned actor Kaiser Khan Nizamani, who was aboard the aircraft.

In a social media post, Kaiser Nizamani revealed that the plane was saved from a potential disaster after the captain applied emergency brakes just seconds before takeoff. “Hundreds of lives were saved,” he said, adding that authorities confirmed the incident was caused by a bird strike.

In a video message, the veteran actor explained that the aircraft was speeding down the runway and just about to lift off when a bird collided with it. “Thanks to God’s mercy and the captain’s presence of mind, the plane was brought to a safe halt,” Kaiser Nizamani said.

He expressed concern over the presence of birds near airports, pointing out that they are often attracted to food waste. “This poses a serious threat to aircraft,” he warned.

Nizamani urged citizens to avoid feeding birds near airports and to refrain from discarding food waste or meat scraps in surrounding areas, emphasizing that such practices can endanger hundreds of lives.

Airport sources confirmed that the private airline’s flight was scheduled to depart from Lahore to Karachi when a bird hit the aircraft on the runway, moments before takeoff. The flight was immediately halted and returned to the parking area.

An inspection team examined the aircraft, which sustained minor damage due to the impact.