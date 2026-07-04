Kajal Aggarwal backs Deepika Padukone on work-life balance

Deepika Padukone, who recently made headlines for allegedly requesting an eight-hour work shift following the birth of her daughter, has received support from fellow actress Kajal Aggarwal. Media reports indicate that Deepika has been requesting set working hours ever since becoming a mother, sparking a conversation across the industry.

In a recent statement, the Singham actress expressed solidarity with the Pathaan star, noting that she now fully understands her concerns. Speaking with Zoom, Kajal shared, “I also have clauses written into my contract now where I specify my working hours and state that I don’t work on Sundays so I can dedicate that time to my child. I can’t work around the clock like I used to.”

Kajal Aggarwal defended Deepika Padukone’s request as entirely reasonable, arguing that actors work incredibly hard to reach a stage where they can make such choices. “It’s all about priorities. You work so hard to eventually be in a position of choice, to eventually be in a position where you can make a very simple request, and it’s not too much to ask for. It happens in the corporate world. It happens all over. Why not in the film industry as well?” the actress remarked.

Much like Deepika Padukone, Kajal Aggarwal shares a child, Neil Kitchlu, with her businessman husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Meanwhile, Deepika shares her baby girl, Dua, with her husband, Ranveer Singh.