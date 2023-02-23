Kajol dismisses idea of DDLJ remake for THIS reason

Aditya Chopra’s debut film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is a cult and the film’s heroine, Kajol is not in favour of its remake.

The musical romance classic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ or as legions call it, ‘DDLJ’, was released back in 1995, however, it still enjoys a position atop the list of romance films given out by Bollywood.

While it continues the dream run in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir even after 27 years, the title was re-released in theatres on Valentine’s day this year and there is a buzz around its remake as well, for quite some time at this point.

However, A-list actor Kajol, who starred in the film with Shahrukh Khan, is not in with this idea of a ‘DDLJ’ remake and rejected it for a particular reason.

In a conversation with an Indian media outlet, she said, “My personal opinion is that I don’t think that films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge should be remade. I feel the same for K3G [Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham].”

“I feel that magic can only be created once. If you recreate it, it just fizzles out and it won’t have the same feel,” clarified the ‘Salaam Venky’ actor.

She added, “You’ll always be disappointed regardless of how well it is portrayed and done. Magic has a feel to it. Films give you that feel. You feel something when you watch them for the first time and nothing replicates that feeling.”

‘DDLJ’ is one of the most successful movies of YRF and Bollywood. The film has roughly earned INR2 billion worldwide in addition to several honours.

