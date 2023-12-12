Kajol fought with Karan Johar in ‘KKHH’ for THIS reason

Bollywood actress Kajol made news by sharing an interesting fact about her celebrated film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai‘.

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai‘ is the love triangle of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), Anjali (Kajol) and Tina (Rani Mukerji). The comedy-drama films soared the career of the trio to new heights.

It is one of the most-watched films and fans recreates its memorable scenes on social media.

Kajol, in an interview, revealed that she wanted to essay Tina in the film and had a fight with its director Karan Johar about it.

The ‘Gupt‘ star thought she would do wonders by playing Rani Mukerji’s character but her request was categorically denied.

“I fought in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai‘,” she said. “I fought with Karan Johar. I wanted to play Tina’s role, and he was like, ‘No. You are playing Anjali.’ I was like, ‘But I want to play Tina’s role. You don’t know what I will do with Tina.’

“Karan told me to shut up. I fought with him tooth and nail for 45 minutes, but he refused categorically.”

It is pertinent to mention that Karan Johar was not happy about the film as he thought it set a wrong example about gender roles.

“I feel like I have grown as an individual, The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong. It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surfacesness in that film,” he said.

He added, “Of course, there is nostalgia so you love it, but you don’t scratch the surface of the film and see that what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do.”

