Kajol set to make series debut in Disney+ Hotstar project

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgn, known in the industry by her first name Kajol, will make her series debut in an OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar project.

Disney+ Hotstar shared a 41-second video in which they asked fans to guess what her project will be.

The caption by the streaming service read, “Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. Can you guess what we’re up to? 🤩”

A statement by the OTT platform quoted Kajol saying that working in unfamiliar territory is a challenge she likes to face it “head-on”.

Moreover, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star said she found the project intriguing because she was a big fan of digital series.

Kajol added she knew there were no OTT platforms than DisneyPlus Hotstar where she could start her web series journey by watching the shows Aarya and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Her husband starred in the latter.

Gaurav Banerjee, the Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, said the company is excited to have Kajol in their team to “charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic”.

“With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family,” Gaurav Banerjee was quoted as saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Kajol made her Netflix debut in the OTT platform’s original film Tribhanga.

The project told the story of a self-made single mother grappling with regret and resentment while reflecting on their strained relationship when her estranged mother falls into a coma.

