Kakar congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

“Congratulations to (Shehbaz Sharif) on being elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Kakar wrote on X.

He wished the newly elected prime minister all the best as he embarked on the important journey of leadership.

“May your tenure bring prosperity, progress, and unity to our beloved nation,” Kakar remarked.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s 24th prime minister (PM) earlier today.

Shehbaz Sharif secured 201 votes while his Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan secured 92 votes.

The session chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, began with the oath-taking of PML-N’s Jam Kamal.

As soon as the session began, SIC lawmakers chanted slogans to record their protest while holding PTI founder Imran Khan’s pictures.

Shehbaz Sharif was jointly backed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Sources told ARY News that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 4 at 3 pm in the President’s House while President Dr Arif Alvi will administer the oath to the new prime minister.