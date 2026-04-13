KP govt introduces bill to regulate Kalash marriages 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has introduced a new bill aimed at formally regulating marriage registrations within the Kalash community while preserving its cultural traditions.

Provincial Local Government Minister Mina Khan Afridi presented the Kalash Marriage Bill 2026 in the provincial assembly, outlining a structured legal framework for marriages, divorces, and related family matters within the community.

Under the proposed legislation, mutual consent of both parties will be mandatory for marriage, while the minimum legal age has been set at 18 years. The bill also requires individuals to be of sound mental health at the time of marriage.

A key provision of the draft law places a complete ban on cousin marriages within the Kalash community, marking a significant regulatory shift. The bill further proposes legal protection for traditional Kalash customs.

According to the draft, all marriages will be required to be registered through officially appointed local registrars, with comprehensive records of marriages, divorces, and separations maintained in government offices.

The bill also states that matters related to divorce, including separation and “khula,” will be processed in line with Kalash customary practices. In addition, the inheritance rights of widows following the death of a husband will be governed under traditional community systems.

Authorities have also proposed penalties, including fines and imprisonment, for providing false information or violating the law.

Following its introduction, the Speaker of the Assembly referred the Kalash Marriage Bill 2026 to the relevant committee for further review and consultation before final approval.

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