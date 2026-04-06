Kaley Cuoco, fiancé mark daughter’s birthday

Kaley Cuoco celebrated another 365 days around the sun.

On Sunday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to mark her babe’s third birthday. In the celebratory post, the mom-of-one penned down a sweet note for babygirl and shared several photos from the bash.

Whilst the celebration continued for the entire month, the proud mom wrote, “from an East Coast Ariel-themed party to a west coast Spiderman get together, we celebrated this girl all month long!”

The birthday girl can be seen in the snaps beaming smiles while standing in front of her Ariel-themed birthday cake with a lit “3” candle and the same theme decorations behind her.

Kaley expressed her love and support for her daughter, noting, “Matilda, you are the most special babe on the planet! Your smile and laugh bring joy to every person that surrounds you”.

As the Big Bang actress welcomed Matilda with fiance Tom Pelphrey, she expressed her gratitude that she and Tom “are so lucky to be Matilda’s parents.

She further added, “I love you to the (star emoji)s, the (moon emoji), the (earth), the (mountain emoji) and back again!!!”