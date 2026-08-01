Kaley Cuoco returns as penny in 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' — but she's not the penny you remember

Kaley Cuoco is back as Penny. 7 years after The Big Bang Theory ended, the actress made a surprise return in HBO Max’s new spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. But this isn’t the Cheesecake Factory waitress fans know — this is an alternate-universe Penny leading a resistance against AI.

Cuoco, 40, appeared in episode 2 titled “Spoiler: Zack’s in This One,” which premiered July 23 on HBO Max.

She plays an alternate version of Penny living in a dystopian world ruled by AI. Instead of being a waitress and actress, this Penny is the leader of the Resistance.

Her first scene: she and ex-boyfriend Zack, played by Brian Thomas Smith, abduct Stuart, Bert, and Barry after they finish a 30-month “reeducation” program. To snap them out of their forced positivity, she literally slaps each of them to “deprogram” them.

A Totally Different Backstory

Co-creator Chuck Lorre said the point of the multiverse setup was to do something new with familiar characters.

“In a multiverse environment, these characters could recur as themselves, but with an entirely different backstory”.

This Penny “never worked at the Cheesecake Factory, never met Leonard. She’s a leader of a revolutionary guerrilla group, and she’s not averse to violence”. She also sports brunette hair instead of her signature blonde.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe follows Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman, after he accidentally damages a device created by Sheldon and Leonard. The malfunction triggers a “multiverse Armageddon,” forcing Stuart and friends to jump dimensions.

That setup lets the show bring back TBBT stars as new versions of themselves. Kunal Nayyar returned as alternate Raj in the premiere, and Melissa Rauch will also appear as alternate Bernadette.

Lorre called the guest appearances “special and remarkable” because they give actors a chance to play something different.

Big Bang Universe Expands Again

The Big Bang Theory ran 2007-2019 for 12 seasons and nearly 300 episodes. The franchise has since expanded with Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Stuart Fails is the first spinoff set after TBBT and the first to get an MA rating for violence and language. It premiered July 23, 2026 on HBO Max.

Cuoco herself has said “I love Penny. It’s one of my favorite characters. It changed my life”.

Fans were surprised to see her so early, calling it “not wasting time bringing out the big guns”. The new Penny as resistance leader “makes total sense” for a multiverse storyline.