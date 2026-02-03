‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel makers address Sai Pallavi replacement rumors

Speculation surrounding the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD has intensified, with reports suggesting that Sai Pallavi may step into the role of SUM-80 following Deepika Padukone’s exit from the franchise.

While the film’s producers Vyjayanthi Movies and director Nag Ashwin have not issued an official statement, a representative of the film confirmed to an Indian outlet that the makers are considering Sai Pallavi as a potential replacement. However, the team stressed that no casting decision has been finalized yet.

“Nothing has been finalized,” the representative said. “But yes, the makers are looking at Sai to play SUM-80 after Deepika’s exit. They think she’ll be a perfect fit for the role. All these are just rumors because nothing has been finalized yet. Please wait for official confirmation.”

Deepika Padukone exited the Kalki 2898 AD sequel in September 2025, shortly after parting ways with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Reports at the time suggested that she had already shot for around 20 days before negotiations over a fee hike reportedly led to her departure. Neither Padukone nor the film’s team publicly addressed the circumstances of her exit.

Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres in June 2024, and it collected ₹1042 crore worldwide.