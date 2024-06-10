WATCH: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD trailer

The trailer for Indian sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD has dropped starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie follows a modern-day avatar of Hindu god Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.

The sci-fi title, believed to be the most expensive Indian film with a budget of $72 million, is set to be released in cinemas worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages.

The trailer went viral as soon as it was dropped on YouTube and generated more than 2 million views in less than two hours.

In a statement to Deadline, Nag Ashwin said that he has always been fascinated by Indian mythology and science fiction as a filmmaker.

“Merging these two elements in Kalki 2898 AD is nothing short of a dream made possible by the incredible talent and dedication of our artists and team. It has taken us a lot to witness this today,” he added.

“From our producers and star cast to the brilliant, creative minds and entire crew of Kalki 2898 AD, each person has poured their heart and soul into this film. We hope the trailer makes the Telugu audience and entire nation proud leaving them excited for what’s to come,” Ashwin concluded.

The star-studded cast of the title is headlined by A-list actors Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan along with Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

Notably, the film previously missed the release slate twice, first in 2022, and then in January this year.