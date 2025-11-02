Kalyani Priyadarshan reveals tough gym sessions for 'Chandra'

Superhero action movie, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’s recent success has propelled Kalyani Priyadarshan to the top of the charts at the moment.

The film has yet to achieve numerous awards for its gripping story, dramatic action scenes, remarkable visual effects, and local folklore’s actions with a contemporary plot, as Dulquer Salmaan produced the movie and Dominic Arun directed it.

The star Kalyani Priyadarshan recently uploaded photos on Instagram of her tough gym sessions for her role in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which is now available on JioHotstar OTT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyadarshan)

Kalyani Priyadarshan had extensive martial arts training for her major role as the superhero in Lokah Chapter: Chandra, including kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The 32-year-old actress could be seen performing martial arts techniques under the supervision of her coach in a clip released on Instagram.

“Some journeys change you forever, and training for Chandra with Jophil Lal showed me that I’m far stronger than I ever believed. Thank you, coach, for being such a big part of that discovery. Sharing a glimpse of all that went into bringing this story to life – and from midnight tonight, Chandra is coming to your homes. Special shoutout to my cheerleaders, Malavika, Monica Lal and the amazing people at Kasparov Fight Camp,” she wrote in the caption while sharing the video.

However, fans immediately reached the comment section to react to the actress’s post.

A netizen said in the comment section, “Fire. Dedication.” Another Instagram user said, “We are just getting started, MY CHAMP!!!”

One of the fans shared, “Your effort and hard work during the training show in the results.”