Meena Kumari, Kamal Amrohi’s film announced!

A new Bollywood film, titled ‘Kamal Aur Meena’, based on the love story of tragedy queen Meena Kumari and her filmmaker husband, Kamal Amrohi, has been announced.

Amid the speculations around the biopic film, based on yesteryear actor Meena Kumari, a new movie, titled ‘Kamal Aur Meena’, has been announced by Saregama’s production banner Yoodle Films, and Bilal Amrohi, grandson of her husband, Kamal Amrohi.

The makers announced the title, which explores the tragic romance of Kumari and Amrohi, in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

“A filmmaker…A Muse…Their star-crossed love story…A dream that refused to die…A love that went beyond the grave,” read the captions in the announcement teaser, set over the voice of the late actor, before the clip concludes with the classic song ‘Chalte Chalte’ from their movie ‘Pakeezah’.

As per the Indian media reports, ‘Kamal Aur Meena’ will ‘chronicle their 20-year journey, starting from their first meeting when she was just 18 and he was 34, to the creation, filming and release of the classic Pakeezah‘.

Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra, of ‘Maharaj’ fame, is on board to helm the direction of the title.

While more details regarding the star cast of the film are still under tight wraps, the project goes on the floor next year and is scheduled for release in 2026.

It is pertinent to note here that Indian cinema’s tragedy queen Meena Kumari married filmmaker Kalam Amrohi in a secret Nikah ceremony, on February 14, 1952.