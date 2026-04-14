Kamal Raises Concerns Over Limited Impact of Vaccine Awareness Campaigns Despite Significant Funding of Millions of Dollars

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal has expressed concern over the limited effectiveness of large-scale investments of millions of dollars made in vaccine awareness initiatives supported by UNICEF.

A high-level meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, to review in detail the expenditures and measurable impact of ongoing vaccination awareness campaigns.

The Health Minister noted that despite spending millions of dollars on awareness campaigns, there has not been a significant reduction in negative public perceptions and vaccine hesitancy, which remains a matter of serious concern.

The Minister stated that the primary objective of awareness efforts is to reduce vaccine refusal rates and promote positive attitudes toward immunization among the public.

However, the current situation indicates that the desired outcomes have not been achieved. He emphasized the urgent need to counter misinformation and negative propaganda regarding vaccines in order to restore public trust.

Mustafa Kamal further remarked that the millions of dollars funds spent in the name of Pakistan represent a significant responsibility, and their transparent and effective utilization must remain a top priority for both the government and the Ministry of Health.

He added that multiple meetings have already been conducted on this issue; however, the time has now come to shift focus from discussions to results-oriented action.

He reiterated that the core purpose of public health initiatives is to protect people from preventable diseases, and the Ministry of Health is fully committed to this mandate.

The Minister directed the relevant authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy aimed at restoring public confidence in vaccination, ensuring transparency, accountability, and measurable outcomes.

The Federal Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment that effective utilization of resources can bring meaningful change and help eliminate negative perceptions surrounding vaccination, ultimately strengthening public health outcomes across the country.

The Federal Secretary Health, Director General Health, and Director General Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) were particiapted in the meeting.