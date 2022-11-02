Kamran Akmal reveals reason for leaving Peshawar Zalmi

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal revealed the reason for parting ways with Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi.

The 40-year-old announced that he bid farewell to the 2017 champions in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Goodbyes are always hard..it has been a wonderful 7 years journey with Peshawar Zalmi,” he tweeted. “Thanks for always supporting me in my hard times in my highs and lows.

“I am and I always will be grateful to you all for believing in me. Special thanks to Javed Afridi, Mohammad Akram, Darren Sammy88 and Wahab Riaz.”

Kamran Akmal has played 75 matches for the franchise. He has scored 1972 runs with three centuries and 12 half-centuries at an average of 27.38 and a strike rate of 136.94.

The veteran cricket spoke about his departure from the team in ARY News show “Har Lamhaa Purjosh“. He said it was time to move on and play on a different side.

“Peshawar Zalmi always supported me during good and bad times,” he said. “I have no complaints. My seven-year journey with the side has been amazing.”

He said he would have quit last year but stuck with the side after being convinced by its head coach Mohammad Akram.

“There were some issues regarding his category. But I will negotiate over it this time. I told myself it has been so long and I would play for a different team,” he said.

