Kamran Bangash acquitted in police firing case

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Kamran Bangash in the case of firing on the police.

According to the prosecution, on December 20, 2023, a team from the Chamkani police station raided Kamran Bangash’s guest house to arrest the absconding PTI leader, Murad Saeed. The prosecutor claimed that during the raid, Kamran Bangash and his associates opened fire on the police, injuring two officers.

However, Bangash’s lawyer presented video evidence to the court showing that he was being escorted by the police without any weapons. The lawyer argued that Bangash did not fire on the police nor provide shelter to Murad Saeed, denying all charges.

The court, after considering the evidence, acquitted him of all charges. Speaking to the media outside the court after the acquittal, Kamran Bangash stated that finally the court acquitted him in a case that was based on lies.

“When the police arrived at my house, I went outside with them voluntarily,” he stated.