PTI’s Kamran Bangash arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police on Friday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) minister Kamran Bangah in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to details, police raided Kamran Bangash’s house in Peshawar’s Chamkani area on the information of the presence of fugitives.

Bangash has been shifted to Chamkani police station.

It is to be noted that Kamran Bangash is also facing NAB cases.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court on Wednesday directed law-enforcement agencies, including police, not to take any “illegal” step against family members of former provincial minister and PTI leader Kamran Bangash.

A bench consisting of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah disposed of a petition filed by Kamran Bangash’s brother Afnan Bangash, who accused the police of conducting illegal raids on their house and harassing him and his family members.

It directed law-enforcement agencies, including police, to deal with the petitioner and his family members in accordance with the law.

Mr Kamran went into hiding after the May 9-10 violent protests as the police registered several cases against him and other PTI leaders.