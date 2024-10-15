WATCH: Kamran Ghulam hits four to reach maiden ton on Test debut

Batter Kamran Ghulam, who made his debut for Pakistan in the second PAK v ENG Test, grabbed attention after scoring his maiden ton on Day 1 of the match.

The right-handed batter was included in the Pakistan Playing XI as a replacement for star batter Babar Azam.

The debutant came in the middle when the hosts were in all sorts of trouble after losing two wickets for 19 runs.

Ghulam then built a third-wicket stand of 149 runs with opening batter Saim Ayub who perished after scoring a career-best 77.

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter continued his inning and became the 13th player from Pakistan to cross the three-figure on debut.

Kamran Ghulam achieved the milestone in the 74th over when he hit a delivery of Joe Root towards the mid-wicket.

The 29-year-old slammed his century off 192 balls with the help of 9 fours and a six in the second PAK v ENG Test.

His brilliant knock garnered appreciation from the crowd as well as the Pakistan cricket team’s dressing room who were up on their feet to celebrate his maiden ton.

However, his inning ended just five overs before the conclusion of Day 1 of the Multan Test as he was castled by England spinner Shoaib Bashir in the 85th over.

Ghulam was dismissed after a well-made 118 off 224 deliveries.

Pakistan will begin Day 2 on 259-5 as wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan (37*) and Salman Aghan (5*) will take forward the inning.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s defeat last week prompted the selectors to make wholesale changes, with Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed dropped.

Other than Kamran Ghulam, Pakistan also brought in the spin trio of Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood and Noman Ali, leaving them with only one fast bowler in Aamer Jamal.