Kamran Qureshi: Armaghan’s father apologises to media persons

KARACHI: Kamran Qureshi, the father of Armaghan, has apologised to media persons over his ‘inappropriate’ remarks during the coverage of Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case.

In a video message recorded in the detention of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), Kamran Qureshi said that he did everything in his power to get justice for his son, Armaghan.

“As a father, I was doing everything in my power for my son, while the media was working to uncover the truth from their perspective,,” Armaghan’s father said.

“If, in the process, I inadvertently hurt any media personnel, forgive me for the sake of God.”

Earlier on Thursday, Kamran Qureshi has been revealed as the facilitator who purchased modern weapons for his son Armaghan, prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir Murder case.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) has arrested Kamran Qureshi from his residence in Khayaban-e-Momin Gizri area of Karachi.

DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider stated that Kamran Qureshi was arrested in connection with a police encounter during a raid at his home. He also confirmed that the accused would be interrogated regarding his involvement in drug-related activities.

On February 8, police raided Armaghan’s residence, where he resisted arrest by opening fire on the raiding officers, injuring a DSP and a constable.

According to DIG Haider, during Armaghan’s interrogation, it was revealed that the modern weapons used in the shooting incident were purchased by Kamran Qureshi in Peshawar. Police also found footage on Kamran’s mobile phone, showing him inspecting a pistol during the purchase.