Kamyab Pakistan Program to be launched this month

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that Kamyab Pakistan Program will be launched this month in order to enable the weak segments of the society to earn their livelihoods.

He announced this while addressing a press conference along with the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Special Assistant on Food Security Jamshed Cheema.

Shaukat Tarin has said the government will start giving targeted subsidies from this month to the weak segments of society on essential commodities including sugar, flour and pulses.

He said the targeted subsidy will be in the form of cash assistance, which will cover 35 to 40 percent population.

Due to the Covid outbreak in Pakistan, said Tarin, our overall production tumbled, supply chain got effected and even inflation hiked to about 17.1 pc in the July 2020 period.

The Finance Minister said the government is also focusing on bolstering agriculture productivity.

In the medium to long term, commodity warehouses, cold storage and agri malls will be established with the aim to eliminate the role of the middle man and ensure that the farmers get a due price of their products, he announced.

The finance minister said that the prices of wheat will see a decline in the coming days.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said the prices of flour, sugar, ghee and pulses would be reduced by December this year.