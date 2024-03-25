Kandhkot: LEAs operation underway to arrest killers of teacher

KANDHKOT: A joint anti-bandit operation of police and rangers has been underway here on 7th day as 34 suspects have been arrested, ARY News reported.

The law enforcement agencies have so far arrested 34 persons for facilitation in murder of a schoolteacher. The operation has been underway in Tangwani, Jamal and Shabbirabad police stations jurisdiction. A case of police encounter has been registered against 21 suspects.

Seven more suspects were detained during the operation and three motorbikes were recovered from their homes.

Rangers’ personnel with armored carriers and sophisticated machinery also taking part in the operation.

SSP Kashmore Bashir Brohi has said that the joint operation will be continued till arrest or killing of the culprits involved in the murder.

A schoolteacher Allah Rakhyo, was shot dead while resisting robbery in Kandhkot.

Allah Rakhyo, whose video of keeping a gun with him while travelling to school for safety went viral on social media, was intercepted by bandits at Magsi-Karampur Road.

The teacher lost his life while resisting bandits while returning to his home from school, the police said.

The katcha area of Sindh has been a hotbed of criminals, which have recently become bolder to challenge authorities and commit rampant kidnappings for ransom and killings.

The authorities have yet failed to uproot the criminals posing threat to adjacent areas as well as inter-provincial traffic with other parts of the country.