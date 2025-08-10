web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 10, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Kandhkot: Police recover hostage from bandits in intelligence-based raid

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KANDHKOT: Kashmore Police in an intelligence-based operation recovered a hostage from bandits, a police official said on Sunday.

Police in an operation in Ghelpur police station jurisdiction recovered a hostage Akbar Pathan, who was kidnapped from Guddu 20 days ago, SSP Kashmore said.

The gang of bandits left the abductee and fled from the scene during the raid, police official said.

“A search operation has been initiated to arrest the fleeing accused,” official added.

Earlier, in January this year, Police and Rangers in a joint operation in katcha area against Nandwani gang recovered three hostages.

Officials said that a brother of notorious gang leader Yaroo Nandwani, was killed and three others were injured in the law enforcement operation.

Nandwani bandits said to be involved in killing of a police official in the area.

Three residents of Jamalpur and Ghouspur, Shakeel Bahalkani, Liaquat Bahalkani and Zameer Meerani, were recovered during the operation. They were in captivity of dacoit gang for one-and-half month.

Police and rangers also demolished several hideouts of bandits and set them on fire.

The Katcha area has been notorious for its lawlessness, as bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to the writ of the law.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.