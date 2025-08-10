Kandhkot: Police recover hostage from bandits in intelligence-based raid

KANDHKOT: Kashmore Police in an intelligence-based operation recovered a hostage from bandits, a police official said on Sunday.

Police in an operation in Ghelpur police station jurisdiction recovered a hostage Akbar Pathan, who was kidnapped from Guddu 20 days ago, SSP Kashmore said.

The gang of bandits left the abductee and fled from the scene during the raid, police official said.

“A search operation has been initiated to arrest the fleeing accused,” official added.

Earlier, in January this year, Police and Rangers in a joint operation in katcha area against Nandwani gang recovered three hostages.

Officials said that a brother of notorious gang leader Yaroo Nandwani, was killed and three others were injured in the law enforcement operation.

Nandwani bandits said to be involved in killing of a police official in the area.

Three residents of Jamalpur and Ghouspur, Shakeel Bahalkani, Liaquat Bahalkani and Zameer Meerani, were recovered during the operation. They were in captivity of dacoit gang for one-and-half month.

Police and rangers also demolished several hideouts of bandits and set them on fire.

The Katcha area has been notorious for its lawlessness, as bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to the writ of the law.