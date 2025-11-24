Kandhkot: Abandoned rocket shell claims lives of four children

KANDHKOT: An abandoned shell of rocket launcher exploded near Zor Garh along the Indus Highway leaving four children dead and one injured.

Local residents said that the children when herding cattle in forest area, they found an abandoned shell of the munition there, which later went off.

All deceased children were belonging to a family of Golo clan, villagers added.

Police reached to the spot of the incident after getting report about the deadly incident.

Police officials have said that the area has been sealed by the force, and a search operation is initiated.